Teen Stabbed To Death At McDonald's Outlet In US After Fight Over Sauce

The attacker has been charged with second-degree murder and held without bail.

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death at a McDonald's outlet in Washington, DC, after a fight over sweet-and-sour sauce, as per a report in The Washington Post. The teenager, Naima Liggon, was killed by another 16-year-old at around 2am on Saturday. She is the 13th person below the age of 18 to be killed in the US state so far this year, the outlet further said. Her attacker has been charged with second-degree murder and held without bail.

The increase in the crimes involving children and teenagers in the city has shocked the mayor who deemed it as an emergency.

"At the end of the day, someone is dead over a dispute over sauce," DC Superior Court Judge Sherri Beatty-Arthur said, as she ordered the suspect held until another hearing on Friday.

As per a New York Post report, the stabbing took place after an argument among Naima and the third girl. Testifying before the court, detective Brendan Jasper said that the 16-year-old, who attacked Naima, "lunged" at the other two girls, as they tried to get into a vehicle.

The suspect allegedly stabbed Naima in the chest and abdomen with a 7-and-a-half-inch pocketknife, he added. The girl was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Naima died a day before she was to resume classes at Thomas Stone High School after the summer break, the Post report further said.

The attacker, who has not been named, was found in possession of the knife when cops arrested her, Metropolitan police said.