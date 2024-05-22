Teen Sets Fire To Wrong Home For Revenge Over Stolen iPhone, Now Faces 60 Years In Jail

Kevin Bui, who is now aged 20, pleaded guilty this week.

A teen from Colorado, United States, is facing up to six decades in jail for killing a family of five after setting fire to the wrong home for revenge over his stolen iPhone, as per a report in the New York Post. Kevin Bui, who is now 20-years-old, pleaded guilty this week to starting the late-night fire in a Denver neighbourhood in August 2020 after tracking his stolen phone to the vicinity using the "Find my iPhone" app. The man, who was aged 16 at that time, was seen as the mastermind behind the fire that killed the Senegalese family, which included two infant daughters.

The Diol family- a couple in their twenties, their daughter, their relative and her daughter, were all killed in the blaze. Three others broke bones while trying to escape the fire by jumping from the second floor.

The CCTV footage captured that night showed Bui and his two friends wearing face masks and hoodies when they set fire to the home. The three were named suspects after obtaining a search warrant to get Google to provide IP addresses that had searched the home's address within 15 days of the fire. They were then arrested almost five months after the incident.

Dillon Siebert, who was 14 years old at the time, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and was given a sentence of three years in juvenile detention and seven years in a state prison programme for young inmates.

In March, Gavin Seymour, a 19-year-old who had pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, was given a 40-year jail term.

Meanwhile, Bui was prosecuted as an adult and was given a sentence of up to 60 years in jail after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.