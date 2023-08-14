Teen In China Sells Inherited House At Half The Price To Buy Motorcycle

The deal was cancelled after the teen's family moved court.

A teenager in China sold a property he inherited worth 1 million yuan ($139,000) as half price to buy a motorcycle, a report in South China Morning Post (SCMP) said. However, a legal action by the family of 18-year-old cancelled the sale. The incident took place in Henan province in central China and came to limelight after the matter was brought before a court, the outlet further said. The court examined the papers of the deal between the teen, nicknamed Xiaohua, and two property dealers and found it unfair.

The teenager decided to sell the property he inherited from his grandfather after his parents refused to buy him a motorcycle. He did not inform the parents and approached the property agents.

The 18-year-old agreed to sell it for $72,000, and the property agent further sold it to another agent for a profit, the SCMP report said.

When Xiaohua's mother learned about the deal, she approached the property agents and requested them to cancel the deal. But when they refused, the parents took the legal route.

The court expressed surprise at Xiaohua's childish behaviour, but his mother insisted it was an unfair trade.

The judge then examined the sale deed and listened to the conversation between the teenager and the property agents. It arrived at the conclusion that the teenager was unaware of the property's market value and that the property agent duped him to sell it at much lower price.

"Xiaowu (the name of the property dealer) took advantage of Xiaohua," the judge said, as per SCMP report.

The court overturned the deal, and awarded the ownership of the property to Xiaohua.