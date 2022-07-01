Technoblade, YouTuber And Minecraft Streamer Dies From Cancer At 23

Technoblade has over 10 million followers on YouTube.

After a prolonged battle with cancer, Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade died at the age of 23. The American gamer's family has confirmed his death in an emotional farewell video that was posted on the late content creator's behalf. The clip, titled “So Long Nerds” addresses the YouTuber's 10 million followers.

As per the family, the video contains a message written by the YouTuber, whose real name was Alex, hours before his death. The message read out by Mr Alex's father said, “Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you're watching this. I am dead.”

In the note, the YouTuber wrote, “Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life.”

The video also features the YouTuber's father speaking about him. Describing Mr Alex, he added, “He was the most amazing kid anyone could ever ask for. I miss Technoblade.”

Along with the video, Mr Alex's family has also issued a statement to his online supporters and fans. The statement, which appears at the end of the video, read, “We, the family of Technoblade, wanted you all to know just how much he adored and respected his fans and colleagues. From Technoblade's earliest online days, he was always strategizing ways to delight and reward his audience.”

The statement read, “Even after his eventual successes he somehow managed to keep his good-natured humility, competing with an endearing balance between his confidence and self-deprecating wit.”

Adding that the YouTuber “avoided personal fame and worked hard to keep his true identity confidential”, the family asked fans to honour his wishes to protect his privacy and that of the family.

The late content creator's father confirmed that the script for his final video was written by Technoblade from bed, shortly before he died. Technoblade shared his cancer diagnosis with fans in a video posted to his channel in August 2021.