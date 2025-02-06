Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson's Cryptic Reply To Doctor Who Mocked Him As "Laughable, Deluded OCD"

Indian doctor Shikhar Ganjoo made headlines for publicly ridiculing US millionaire and anti-ageing advocate Bryan Johnson after Mr Johnson abruptly left Nikhil Kamath's podcast due to concerns about air pollution.

Dr Ganjoo took to X to criticise Mr Johnson's approach to longevity, writing, "The longevity rant is a laughable, deluded OCD tirade. Every word reeks of pseudo-scientific desperation, turning his life into a pompous farce. His rigid rituals are not inspiring but a miserable mockery of living."

Mr Johnson, known for his investments in health technology and his strict wellness regimen, responded with a cryptic remark: "Dr Ganjoo, how did you sleep last night?"

Dr. Ganjoo how did you sleep last night? — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) February 3, 2025

The exchange stemmed from Johnson's recent appearance on Nikhil Kamath's podcast series, WTF. The discussion, which was meant to explore the future of health and wellness, took an unexpected turn when Johnson abruptly ended the session, citing poor air quality in the recording room.

Reflecting on the incident, Johnson wrote on X, "During my time in India, I had to cut this podcast short due to the bad air quality. Nikhil Kamath was a gracious host, and we were having a great time. However, the room we were in circulated outside air, making the air purifier I brought with me ineffective."

He further revealed that by the third day of his visit, he had developed throat irritation and a skin rash due to pollution. Johnson expressed concern over how air pollution "has become so normalized in India that people barely notice it anymore, despite well-documented scientific evidence of its harmful effects."

Meanwhile, Nithin Kamath shared his key takeaway from Johnson's appearance on his brother Nikhil's podcast, noting that before Johnson's departure, he had dispelled a common misconception.

"The biggest lesson I learned after meeting @bryan_johnson was realizing a myth I once believed: that only Delhi in India struggles with air quality issues and that it's only a winter problem," Kamath wrote in an Instagram post.