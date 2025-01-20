Tech Billionaires Sundar Pichai And Elon Musk Chat At Trump's Inauguration

Two tech-billionaires had an unexpected meet at president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington DC on Monday. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were spotted chatting briefly at the Capitol Rotunda ahead of Trump's inauguration.

Elon Musk and Google CEO Sundar Pichai chat casually. pic.twitter.com/SB80eycAWv — Sanguinius the Eternal (@SanguiniusOnX) January 20, 2025

The swearing-in ceremony in Washington, moved indoors due to glacial temperatures, is being attended by former presidents, foreign dignitaries, tech and business executives, and an assortment of performers and celebrities.

Several leaders from Big Tech are set to cheer on the stands for him. Even ones that have formerly been his critic.

Tech leaders are making amends and even donating to his inauguration fund. This shift in dynamics is largely driven by the tech industry's desire to influence policy decisions and avoid regulatory backlash.

Tech CEOs are flocking to Trump's side due to the looming prospect of Congress discussing regulations on social media safeguards for children and artificial intelligence. Additionally, major tech companies like Meta, Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet are facing antitrust lawsuits, accused of monopolistic practices. This shift in allegiance is likely a strategic move to influence policy decisions and avoid further regulatory backlash.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, has admitted that Trump can make a difference to the AI scene. "I think there are real areas where I think he's thinking about and committed to making a difference," he said during the New York Times DealBook Summit.

Donald Trump, who will be the oldest person ever inaugurated as president, has vowed to unleash a blitz of executive orders undoing outgoing president Joe Biden's legacy, and to launch immediate deportations of undocumented migrants.

