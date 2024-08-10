US Confirms Sharing Intel To Prevent Attack At Taylor Swift's Vienna Concert

Three alleged ISIS supporters have been arrested for plotting a suicide attack at Taylor Swift's concert.

The United States provided intelligence to Austria that helped disrupt an alleged Islamic State plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert, the White House confirmed Friday.

"We work closely with partners all over the world to monitor and disrupt threats," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters

"As part of that work, the United States did share information with Austrian partners to enable the disruption of a threat to Taylor Swift's concert in Vienna," he said.

Three alleged Islamic State sympathizers have been arrested on charges of plotting a suicide attack at the megastar's concert in Vienna.

