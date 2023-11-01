Tarantula Causes Vehicle Crash In California, Motorcyclist Hospitalised

The incident took place in California's Death Valley National Park.

A tourist was injured in California's Death Valley National Park in an accident caused by a tarantula. The BBC quoted the National Park Service as saying that the accident took place on October 28 after a Swiss couple travelling on a state highway in a camper applied brakes to avoid hitting the spider. The van overturned and fell on the 24-year-old Canadian motorcyclist, who was injured. The spider survived the pile-up, escaping into the desert unharmed, the outlet further said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Desert View Hospital in the nearby town of Pahrump. His condition is unclear.

The BBC said Superintendent Mike Reynolds was the first park service employee to reach the scene of the accident and asked other visitors to the park to drive slowly in the area, particularly when going down steep hills.

Los Angeles Times reported that the Swiss tourists were "fine". Meanwhile, park spokesperson Abby Wines said the biker's injuries were "non-life-threatening".

The incident is unusual because it is very rare to find a tarantula above the ground. According to park officials, these spiders spend most of their time underground. They also said that the eight-legged creature is slow moving and non-aggressive, adding that their non-poisonous bite is "similar to a bee sting".

Things to know about tarantulas

According to American Museum of Natural History, tarantulas average five inches long but have leg spans of up to 11 inches. The museum further said that tarantulas make up about two per cent of the 44,500 known species of spiders.

The spider does produce venom that is toxic to its prey - insects, small frogs, lizards, and mice - but it's not a threat to humans.

The tarantulas are also pets among popular spider lovers.