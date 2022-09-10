Taliban Try Flying Chopper Left Behind By US, Crash It; 3 Killed

The Taliban took control of some U.S.-made aircraft after they seized the country. (Representational)

A Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a Taliban training exercise in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, killing three, the group's defence ministry said on Saturday.

"An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University," said Ministry of Defence spokesperson Enaytullah Khowrazmi, adding five people were also injured.

The Taliban took control of some U.S.-made aircraft after they seized the country just over a year ago.

It remains unclear how many are operational. U.S. forces deliberately damaged some military hardware as they left and Afghan forces had flown some helicopters to central Asian nations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)