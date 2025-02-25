Taliban Confirms Arrest Of A British Couple In Their 70s In Afghanistan

The Taliban on Monday confirmed the arrest of a British couple in their 70s in Afghanistan after a plea from their children for their release.

The four adult children of Peter and Barbie Reynolds said their parents have lived in Afghanistan for 18 years, remaining after the Taliban toppled the Western-backed government in 2021.

The couple runs Afghanistan-based Rebuild, an organisation that provides education and training programs for businesses, government agencies, educational organizations and nongovernmental groups. The Sunday Times, which first reported the arrests, said one project was for mothers and children. The Taliban has severely restricted women's education and activities.

Sarah Entwistle, one of the couple's children, called for a boycott of England's ICC Champions Trophy cricket match against Afghanistan being held in Pakistan on Tuesday to pressure the Taliban into releasing her parents. She also urged the British consulate to do everything in their power to help.

"Our parents have always sought to honor the Taliban, so we wanted to give them the opportunity to explain their reasons for this detention," Entwistle told Times Radio. "However, after more than three weeks of silence, we can no longer wait."

