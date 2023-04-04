Taiwan Says It Detects 5 Chinese Planes, 4 Naval Ships Near Island

Taiwan foreign ministry said at least 5 Chinese aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels detected. (Representational)

Taiwan's Defence Ministry detected 5 Chinese military aircraft and four naval ships around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (April 2) and 6 a.m. on Monday (April 3).

Taking to Twitter, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said, "5 PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities."

"Illustration of flight paths is not provided due to no trace of PLA aircraft crossing the middle line of the Taiwan Strait or entering Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ during the time frame," it added.

Earlier, between Saturday and Sunday also, Taiwan tracked 10 Chinese military aircraft and three naval ships, Taiwan News reported.

Of the 10 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four KA-28 anti-submarine warfare helicopters were monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during this time.

In response, Taiwan sent naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far in April, Beijing has sent 28 military aircraft and seven naval vessels around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of grey zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan's ADIZ.

According to Focus Taiwan, Grey zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

In a similar incident last week, Taiwan tracked nine Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between on Monday, March 27 and Tuesday, March 28, as per the report in Taiwan News.

Of the nine People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, three were tracked in Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. One CH-4 reconnaissance drone crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the ADIZ, while two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets entered the southwest corner of the identification zone.

So far in March, Beijing has sent 325 military aircraft and 101 naval vessels around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of grey zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan's ADIZ, reported Taiwan News.

