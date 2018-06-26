2 Israeli Missiles Strike Near Damascus Airport: Syria State Media

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian air defence systems failed to intercept the missiles.
The Britain-based war monitor said an explosion heard at 1 a.m. (2200 GMT Monday) near the airport was caused by missiles fired by Israeli planes from the direction of the Golan Heights.
"It targeted weapons depots and warehouses belonging to non-Syrian militias loyal to the (Syrian) regime," the Observatory said, adding it had no information about casualties or damage.
Iran is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and backs a number of militias, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, fighting in support of Assad.
Israel, concerned that Iran's growing presence in Syria is a threat to its safety, has struck dozens of Iranian and Iran-backed positions in Syria over the course of the seven-year conflict.
Asked about the report, an Israeli military spokesman said: "We do not comment on foreign reports."
