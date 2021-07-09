Switzerland Facing Emergency Number Breakdown, Says Operator

Switzerland: Operator Swisscom said the cause of the outage was not immediately clear (Representational)

Emergency telephone numbers in large parts of Switzerland, including major cities such as Zurich, Basel and Geneva, have been unavailable since the early hours on Friday, but the cause of the outage was not immediately clear, operator Swisscom said.

Swisscom said that the problem appeared to be affecting only landline connections, where calls placed were interrupted after only a few seconds.

By contrast, mobile connections were not affected, Swisscom said.

The operator said it was working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

