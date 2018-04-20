Swedish DJ, Musician Avicii Found Dead At Age 28

The Swedish musician was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon.

World | | Updated: April 21, 2018 00:08 IST
No cause of death has yet been given for Swedish musician and DJ Avicii's death. (Reuters)

  1. Grammy-nominated electronic music artist was found dead in Oman
  2. No cause of death has been given so far
  3. Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was among most successful DJs
Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii, known for his electronic music, was found dead on Friday in Muscat, Oman, his US publicist said.

Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was 28.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th," publicist Diana Baron said in a statement on Friday.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time," the statement added.

No cause of death was given and Baron said no further statements would be released.
 
© Thomson Reuters 2018


