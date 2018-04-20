Swedish DJ, Musician Avicii Found Dead At Age 28

Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii, known for his electronic music, was found dead on Friday in Muscat, Oman, his US publicist said.
Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was 28.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th," publicist Diana Baron said in a statement on Friday.
No cause of death was given and Baron said no further statements would be released.
