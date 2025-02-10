Sweden Says Identity Of School Shooter Confirmed

The identity of the suspected gunman in Sweden's worst ever mass shooting has been confirmed, Swedish prosecutors said on Monday without naming the suspect.

On Tuesday of last week, a 35-year-old man -- identified as Rickard Andersson by Swedish media -- entered an education centre for young adults and opened fire, killing 10 people before apparently turning the gun on himself.

Described as an unemployed recluse with psychological problems, he is thought to have acted alone in the massacre at Campus Risbergska in the town of Orebro, 200 kilometres (125 miles) west of Stockholm.

"The prosecutor has handed over the investigation of the school shooting in Orebro to the police," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement, explaining that since the suspect was deceased the investigation did not need to be led by a prosecutor.

The authority did not name the suspect, but speaking to newspaper Expressen, prosecutor Elisabeth Anderson confirmed that it was Rickard Andersson.

AFP has not be able to reach Elisabeth Anderson.

Six days after the massacre, police are still trying to establish a clear motive for the shooting.

The man had been enrolled at the school in the past but had not attended classes there since 2021, according to media reports.

Police have not disclosed the nationalities of the victims -- seven women and three men aged 28 to 68 residing in Orebro -- but told AFP last week that they were of "multiple nationalities".

According to broadcaster SVT, a majority of the victims had a foreign background.

"They came from different parts of the world and had different dreams," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a speech on Sunday.

"They were at school to lay the foundations for a future that has now been taken away from them."

Kristersson urged people not to speculate on the attacker's motives, but stressed that he understood the concerns of "people of foreign origin who show a particular sense of vulnerability".

Syria's embassy in Stockholm has expressed condolences to two Syrian families, without giving details.

Bosnia's foreign ministry said one of its nationals was among the dead, while another had been wounded.

