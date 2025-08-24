"Sweating, Babbling": British Airways Staff Found Naked, High In Flight Toilet

A British Airways flight attendant was found naked inside a toilet of an aircraft, while under the alleged influence of drugs during a flight from California to London.

Haden Pentecost, 41, began showing signs of distress during the journey, appearing agitated, "sweating", and "babbling", prosecutors told Uxbridge Magistrates' Court. A blood test later confirmed the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system. He has since been dismissed by British Airways, as per the BBC.

The court heard that Mr Pentecost complained of stomach cramps and said he needed to change his clothes before locking himself in a toilet. A colleague who opened the door discovered him naked and apparently unaware of his condition. She dressed him and moved him to a passenger seat.

The captain was alerted and a health professional on board was asked to assess him. Staff monitored Mr Pentecost every 20 minutes until the flight arrived at Heathrow, where paramedics took him to hospital. He was found to have dilated pupils and an elevated heart rate.

Mr Pentecost had earlier failed to take part in pre-flight safety checks and was removed from duty by his manager.

He admitted to performing an aviation role while under the influence of drugs. The court granted him bail and said Isleworth Crown Court will sentence him later. He lives with his husband.

The case follows another recent incident involving a British Airways staff. Earlier this year, a steward was suspended after being found dancing naked in a business-class toilet during a San Francisco-London flight.

The crew discovered him missing during meal service and later found him incoherent in the lavatory. They dressed him in First Class pyjamas and restrained him in a seat for the remainder of the ten-and-a-half-hour flight, which carried about 470 passengers.

Police arrested the steward on arrival, and medical staff examined him. Colleagues alleged he had taken pills while on duty. One crew member said that instead of serving meals, "he was stripping off and dancing in the toilet."