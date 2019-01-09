Suspicious Packages Sent To Several Foreign Embassies In Australia: Cops

The British High Commission confirmed its office had received a package (Representational)

Police in Australia said on Wednesday they are investigating several suspicious packages sent to embassies and consulates, which media reports and other officials said included the U.S. and British missions, in the cities of Melbourne and Canberra.

"The packages are being examined by attending emergency services," the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a short statement without providing further details.

"The circumstances surrounding the incidents are being investigated," the statement said.

Police did not identify any of the embassies or consulates involved.

Australian media reported earlier that packages were sent to at least nine international missions in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, including the British, German, Swiss and Indian embassies.

Images taken by 9News showed firefighters and paramedics attending the Indian and U.S. missions in Melbourne. There were no immediate reports of any harm to staff.

A spokeswoman for the British High Commission confirmed its office in Melbourne had received a suspicious package.

"We are liaising closely with the AFP and the local authorities regarding the situation," the spokeswoman said.

"All our staff are safe and accounted for," she said.