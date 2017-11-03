Suspicious Package Cleared At White House, Suspect Held

Uniformed US Secret Service officers had responded to "suspicious activity," and Lafayette Park and a fence line on the north side of the White House remained closed off, the agency said on Twitter.
Metropolitan Police spokeswoman Margarita Mikhayloza said by phone a suspicious package had been cleared.
A Secret Service spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.
