US Mass Shooting Suspect, 72, Shot Himself When He Was Surrounded: Cops

The 72-year-old yesterday opened fire at a Chinese Lunar New Year party at Monterey Park in California's Los Angeles. Police tracked him down to a van and surrounded it. As the officers approached the vehicle, they heard a gunshot.

"The suspect sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

The sheriff confirmed that there are no other suspects in the mass shooting incident, and added that the motive for the attack was not yet known. "The investigation is still ongoing," he said.

Officials have said detectives were reviewing surveillance video and did not yet know whether the suspect was targeting a particular group.

"We don't know if this is specifically a hate crime defined by law but who walks into a dance hall and guns down 20 people?", sheriff Luna earlier said.

US President Joe Biden has ordered all US flags at public buildings to be flown at half-staff to honour the victims of the mass shooting, the White House said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered for the two-day Lunar New Year festival, one of the largest in southern California. The second day of the festival was cancelled after the attack.

The shooting, the deadliest in the US since a shooter in Texas killed 22 people at an elementary school in May, has yet again brought under the spotlight rising gun violence in the country and easy access to firearms.

The last year saw as many as 647 incidents of mass shooting, with at least four people shot or killed by a shooter, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.