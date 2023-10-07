'Proud Operation': Adviser To Iran Supreme Leader Backs Hamas Attack On Israel

Hamas launched a surprise rocket attack on Israel this morning

A senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed support for the surprise attack Hamas launched against Israel on Saturday, calling it a "proud operation".

"We support the proud operation of Al-Aqsa Flood," Rahim Safavi said at a Tehran meeting held in of support Palestinian children. "We support this operation, and we are sure that the resistance front also supports this issue."

