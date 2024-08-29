'SuperTrump' And 'Crypto President': Donald Trump Launches Digital Trading Cards

The launch includes premium packages with physical gifts and exclusive experiences.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has unveiled the fourth series of his digital trading cards worth $99 each. The digital cards are named "Series 4: The America First Collection" non-fungible tokens (or NFTs).

Among the new additions to these cards are some interesting ones highlighting his influence and political career. These cards feature Donald Trump posing as a "sneakerhead," wearing his own line of golden shoes, wearing an Iron Man-style suit with the title "SuperTrump," and several with the label "crypto president."

In June Trump gave himself the tag of crypto president while speaking at a tech fundraiser, when he presented himself as a champion for cryptocurrency and slammed Democrats' attempts to regulate the sector. Trump touted crypto as important and stressed that he was very supportive of the sector.

According to Forbes, the release includes pricy packages that promise physical gifts to buyers: Customers who hit a minimum spend could get autographed shoes from Trump's sneaker line, a piece of his suit from his debate with President Joe Biden and dinner with the former president, and up to 25 people who spend $24,750 (using only crypto) are promised tickets to a Trump gala in Florida next month and cocktails with the former president.

The launch of the new NFT cards comes less than a week after Trump promoted an "official" cryptocurrency project using his name on Truth Social and linked to a group in the Telegram messaging app run by his sons Eric and Don Jr called "The DeFiant Ones" (a nod to DeFi, short for decentralized finance).

The crypto industry is increasingly trying to influence US politicians as it faces heightened scrutiny from regulators, especially since bankruptcies at major crypto firms in 2022 spooked investors, exposed fraud and misconduct, and left millions of investors out of pocket.