Sundar Pichai Shares Diwali Pic Clicked By Chennai Man, Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Mr Pichai shared a photo clicked by photographer Madhan Mohan Ram

Google CEO Sundar Pichai extended his Diwali greetings on Sunday, sharing a photo captured by a photographer from Tamil Nadu. The tech leader, originally from Chennai, mentioned that the photo was taken using a Google Pixel phone, continuing a tradition inspired by Apple CEO Tim Cook, who, on each Diwali, shares photos taken on iPhones by users in India.

Mr Pichai shared a photo clicked by photographer Madhan Mohan Ram and wrote, "In honor of Diwali celebrations this weekend, enjoying photos taken by #TeamPixel over the years - here's one from @madhanmohan_r. Wishing all who celebrate a fun and festive Diwali."

Last year, Mr Pichai shared a picture of a girl celebrating Diwali with lightning sparkles.

Mr Mohan thanked Mr Pichai for sharing his picture. "Thanks a lot @sundarpichai sir wishing you very happy Diwali to you and your family," he wrote.

See the post here:

Mr Pichai's post has amassed over 2 lakh likes on Instagram. Actor Priyanka Chopra too liked the post.

Earlier, Mr Pichai also shared the top five searches on Google before Diwali. Questions included, "Why do Indians celebrate Diwali?" and "Why oil bath on Diwali?".

Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook also shared a picture by an Indian iPhone 15 user, Chandan Khanna. "Happy Diwali! May your celebrations be filled with warmth, prosperity, and the joy of being together. Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max by Chandan Khanna," he wrote.

