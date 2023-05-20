Suicide Attack On Pak Hardline Party Chief In Balochistan, 7 Injured: Report

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq escaped a suicide attack on Friday.

Chief of Pakistan's Islamist political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq escaped a suicide attack on Friday, which injured at least 7 people, according to Geo News.

Of those injured, four people are said to be in critical condition.

After narrowly avoiding a suicide attack on his convoy in Balochistan's Zhob, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Haq stated that he is not afraid of death.

The suicide bomber blew himself up immediately outside his vehicle, which was not bulletproof, yet everyone inside was safe, reported Geo News.

"I am not afraid of death. The decision of my life and death rests with Allah," the JI Chief said in a public gathering, following the attack.

The JI chairman blamed the incumbent rulers for the country's continuous inflation and poor economic state, claiming that a "self-serving group has taken the country hostage."

"If the people choose the right representatives, the country can develop and prosper," Haq added, as per Geo News.

Meanwhile, JI spokesperson Qaiser Sharif confirmed that a few vehicles were damaged in the incident. The latest attack on a political figure comes as the country experiences an increase in terrorism, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the suicide blast and asked the Balochistan government to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack and bring the criminals to justice.

Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), also strongly condemned the suicide attack. Zardari said in a statement released today by the party secretariat that the suicide bombers should be apprehended and brought to justice, according to Geo News.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also denounced the incident and extended condolences to the victims of the attack.

