Subway Surfers' Stunt Caught On Camera, Cops Say They Could Be Charged With Reckless Endangerment

The suspects could be charged with trespassing and reckless endangerment.

A group of people were recently filmed running on top of a moving train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge into Brooklyn, US.

According to videos posted online, at least eight people were seen on top of two train cars. They were seen enthusiastically sprinting and skipping along the length of the subway car as other more cautious thrill-seekers sat or crouched on the roof of the train during the reckless ride.

Since being shared, the videos have taken the internet by storm. They have garnered millions of views. One internet user called the group “subway surfers irl,” while another said, “As crazy as that looks, it was common in the 80's”. “That's so scary to see. People are wild,” wrote third. “With gas prices where they are I'm shocked we don't see more of this,” joked fourth.

Viral Video | On Camera, Cat Narrowly Survives An Attack By Coyote On Porch Of US Beach House

According to New York Post, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has said that it was aware of the footage and added that the suspects could be charged with trespassing and reckless endangerment.

In the clips, most of the suspects are seen wearing black. The videos appear to be taken from high-rise buildings near the mouth of the bridge, therefore, identifying features of the suspects are hard to see.

Speaking to the Post, a sergeant said, “We don't recommend that individuals ride on top of the subway train.”

Viral Video | Baby Monkey Hugging Family After Being Released Into Wild Moves Internet

Meanwhile, the outlet reported that last year, a man died while subway surfing on the train when he fell onto the tracks. He was crushed by the train as it entered Manhattan after a ride across the Williamsburg bridge.