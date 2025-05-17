Advertisement

"Subjects Of Call Will Be...": Trump To Speak With Putin, Zelensky On Monday

Donald Trump said he would speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and various members of NATO afterwards.

Washington:

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday at 10 a.m. Eastern (1400 GMT).

"THE SUBJECTS OF THE CALL WILL BE, STOPPING THE 'BLOODBATH' THAT IS KILLING, ON AVERAGE, MORE THAN 5000 RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS A WEEK, AND TRADE," he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said he would speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and various members of NATO afterwards.

