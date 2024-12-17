"Shocking, Unacceptable": Joe Biden Condemns Wisconsin School Shooting

US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) condemned the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin.

Calling the incident "shocking and unconscionable," Biden said it is "unacceptable that we are unable to protect our children" from this "scourge of gun violence."

"Today, families in Madison, Wisconsin, are grieving the loss of those who were killed and wounded at Abundant Life Christian School. It's shocking and unconscionable. We need Congress to act. Now," the statement released by the White House read.

"From Newtown to Uvalde, Parkland to Madison, to so many other shootings that don't receive attention - it is unacceptable that we are unable to protect our children from this scourge of gun violence. We cannot continue to accept it as normal. Every child deserves to feel safe in their class room. Students across our country should be learning how to read and write - not having to learn how to duck and cover," the statement added.

As many as two people were killed and six others sustained injuries in a shooting incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin on Monday, CNN reported citing officials.

The juvenile shooting suspect was also found dead at the scene, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said. The suspect appears to be a student at the school, he added.

At least seven people were taken to area hospitals after the shooting at a Madison, Wisconsin, school on Monday, according to fire chief Chris Carbon.

President Biden expressed gratitude to the first responders and the FBI for supporting the local law enforcement efforts.

"At my direction, my team has reached out to local officials to offer further support as needed," he added.

The outgoing president further asserted that his administration took "aggressive action" to combat the "gun violence epidemic." He added that it's not enough and US Congress must pass commonsense gun safety laws.

"My administration has taken aggressive action to combat the gun violence epidemic. We passed the most significant gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years, I have taken more executive action to reduce gun violence than any other President in history, and I created the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. But more is needed. Congress must pass commonsense gun safety laws: Universal background checks. A national red flag law. A ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines," the President stated.

"We can never accept senseless violence that traumatizes children, their families, and tears entire communities apart," it added.

The school shooter was 17 years old, CNN reported citing a law enforcement source. It is believed the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Barnes confirmed earlier today that the suspected shooter was a student at the school. Police have declined to provide any other identifying details about the suspected shooter, but one law enforcement source told CNN the person was a female.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)