Storm Otto To Hit UK On Friday: 5 Points

The storm has been named by Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI). According to Sky News, Otto is the first named storm of the year.

However, the first storm named by the Met Office, or the Irish and Dutch weather services this season will still be Storm Antoni, in accordance with the 2022/23 storm name list.

The Met Office has said that there is a chance of travel disruption and 40-50 mm of rain is expected to fall over parts of western Scotland when Otto hits.

Once the storm has passed the UK, there's a chance of some cool conditions overnight in Scotland on Saturday, which would increase the likelihood of ice forming for some, the weather office further said.