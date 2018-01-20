Storm Damages Parts Of Russia's S-400 System On Its Way To China: Report China became the first foreign buyer of the system from Russia under a contract signed in 2014.

Russia also signed a deal to supply the S-400 missile system to Turkey late last year. (File) MOSCOW: A storm has damaged parts of a Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system while it was being shipped to China, RIA news agency said on Friday, quoting a Russian official.



China became the first foreign buyer of the system from Russia under a contract signed in 2014.



The vessel has brought back the damaged components to Russia's port of Ust-Luga for evaluation, Mariya Vorobyova, spokeswoman for the military and technical cooperation service told RIA.



They would be delivered to China at a later date, she said.



She gave no details about the damaged components but described them as secondary.



Russia also signed a deal to supply the S-400 missile system to Turkey late last year. © Thomson Reuters 2018



