Storm Damages Parts Of Russia's S-400 System On Its Way To China: Report

China became the first foreign buyer of the system from Russia under a contract signed in 2014.

World | | Updated: January 20, 2018 04:58 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Storm Damages Parts Of Russia's S-400 System On Its Way To China: Report

Russia also signed a deal to supply the S-400 missile system to Turkey late last year. (File)

MOSCOW:  A storm has damaged parts of a Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system while it was being shipped to China, RIA news agency said on Friday, quoting a Russian official.

China became the first foreign buyer of the system from Russia under a contract signed in 2014.

The vessel has brought back the damaged components to Russia's port of Ust-Luga for evaluation, Mariya Vorobyova, spokeswoman for the military and technical cooperation service told RIA.

They would be delivered to China at a later date, she said.

She gave no details about the damaged components but described them as secondary.

Comments
Close [X]
Russia also signed a deal to supply the S-400 missile system to Turkey late last year.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

ChinaRussia

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
South Africa vs IndiaICC Under-19 World CupYogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsPadmaavat

................................ Advertisement ................................