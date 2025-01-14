Steve Jobs' Letter On Kumbh Mela Plan Sells For Rs 4.32 Crore

Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Steve Jobs, is currently in India for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, where she has been given the name "Kamala." Meanwhile, a handwritten letter by the late Apple co-founder has been making headlines. Written in 1974, the letter outlines Steve Jobs' plans to visit India for the Kumbh Mela and was recently auctioned by Bonhams for an impressive $500,312 (Rs 4.32 crore).
The letter, postmarked just a day before Steve Jobs' 19th birthday, is addressed to his childhood friend Tim Brown and provides a rare glimpse into his spiritual and introspective side. In it, Jobs reflects on Zen Buddhism and shares his aspiration to visit India for the Kumbh Mela.
Responding to Brown's letter, Jobs writes with a pensive tone, mentioning that he had "cried many times." He expresses his intention to attend the Kumbh Mela, stating, "I wish to go to India for the Kumbh Mela, which starts in April. I will be leaving sometime in March, not really certain yet." Deeply influenced by Hinduism, he signs off the letter with "Shanti, Steve Jobs."
Steve Jobs had initially planned to visit the ashram of Neem Karoli Baba in Uttarakhand. Upon reaching Nainital, however, he discovered that Neem Karoli Baba had died the previous year. Undeterred, Jobs stayed at the ashram in Kainchi Dham, drawing solace from Neem Karoli Baba's teachings. He spent seven months in India, fully immersing himself in its culture and spirituality.
When Jobs returned to the U.S., his transformation was evident. His parents barely recognized him as he described: "My head had been shaved, I was wearing Indian cotton robes, and my skin had turned a deep, chocolate brown-red from the sun." He had also adopted the orange robes of a Sadhu, reflecting the profound impact of his spiritual journey.
Now, Laurene Powell Jobs, Steve's wife, has fulfilled one of his longstanding wishes by attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Despite developing allergies on her second day, she plans to partake in the ritual of bathing in the Ganga River.
Laurene, who has been given the Hindu name "Kamala" by her guru, Swami Kailashanand Giri, arrived in Prayagraj with a 40-member team. She has been engaging in spiritual practices such as meditation, Kriya Yoga, and Pranayama. Her visit to the Mahakumbh underscores her profound respect for Indian traditions and her personal spiritual exploration.
