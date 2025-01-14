Steve Jobs' Letter On Kumbh Mela Plan Sells For Rs 4.32 Crore

Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Steve Jobs, is currently in India for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, where she has been given the name "Kamala." Meanwhile, a handwritten letter by the late Apple co-founder has been making headlines. Written in 1974, the letter outlines Steve Jobs' plans to visit India for the Kumbh Mela and was recently auctioned by Bonhams for an impressive $500,312 (Rs 4.32 crore).

The letter, postmarked just a day before Steve Jobs' 19th birthday, is addressed to his childhood friend Tim Brown and provides a rare glimpse into his spiritual and introspective side. In it, Jobs reflects on Zen Buddhism and shares his aspiration to visit India for the Kumbh Mela.

Responding to Brown's letter, Jobs writes with a pensive tone, mentioning that he had "cried many times." He expresses his intention to attend the Kumbh Mela, stating, "I wish to go to India for the Kumbh Mela, which starts in April. I will be leaving sometime in March, not really certain yet." Deeply influenced by Hinduism, he signs off the letter with "Shanti, Steve Jobs."