Viral Pics Show Resumes Of Steve Jobs, Bill Gates When They Were 18

Resumes of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, two of the most iconic figures in the world of technology, have resurfaced on social media. These vintage documents, created when they were 18, offer a rare glimpse into the early lives of two tech innovators who changed the world.

The 1973 resume of Steve Jobs underlines his focus on electronics and technology. Mr Jobs, who would go on to revolutionise the tech industry with Apple, listed "electronics" and "tech" as his special abilities.

Meanwhile, Bill Gates' resume, dated 1971, lists his experience with various programming languages, including FORTRAN, COBOL and BASIC, and computers, including PDP-10, PDP-8, and CDC-6400.

Mr Gates put down his salary at the time as $35,000, a substantial amount for a young student in the 1970s. He also mentioned his ongoing partnership with Paul G Allen, with whom he would later co-found Microsoft.

Social media platform X is abuzz, hailing the rediscovered resumes of the tech legends as "fascinating" and "history."

"This is history. It's fantastic!" a user commented on X.

This is history.



Another wrote, "Steve Jobs even wrote the date correctly, something that escapes most Americans."

"Says a lot," a comment read.

Steve Jobs co-founded Apple Inc and Pixar Animation Studios. He introduced the Apple II, one of the first successful personal computers. He was forced out of Apple in 1985 but returned in 1997 and led the company's resurgence with products like the iMac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad. Under Mr Jobs' leadership, Apple became one of the most valuable companies in the world. He died on October 5, 2011.

Meanwhile, Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft Corporation, the world's largest software company, with Paul Allen in 1975. He showed a keen interest in computer programming at a young age and began writing his code when he was just 13. Mr Gates and Mr Allen developed the operating system MS-DOS, which became a huge success. In 1985, Microsoft released Windows, a graphical user interface for MS-DOS, which revolutionised personal computing.

Mr Gates is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He established the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, which focuses on global health, education and poverty alleviation. Today, Mr Gates is no longer actively involved in Microsoft's day-to-day operations, but he remains the company's technology advisor.