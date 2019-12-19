State Of Emergency Declared In Australia Amid Bushfire

Australia this week experienced its hottest day on record and the heatwave is expected to worsen

Authorities declared a seven-day state of emergency in Australia's New South Wales state Thursday as a record heat wave fanned unprecedented bushfires raging across the region.

Some 100 fires have been burning for weeks in the state, with half of those uncontained, including a "mega-blaze" ringing Sydney, covering Australia's biggest city in a haze of toxic smoke.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state of emergency, the second declared in the state since an early bushfire season began in September, was due to "catastrophic weather conditions".