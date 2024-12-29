"Stand Ready To...": Boeing After 179 Feared Dead Jeju Air Mishap In South Korea

The US aviation giant Boeing on Sunday extended its condolences to the families of victims killed in the Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea's Muan. A Boeing 737-800 aircraft, operated by Jeju Air, flying from Bangkok to South Korea with 181 people on board crashed on landing at Muan International Airport on Sunday, leaving all but two people plucked from the wreckage feared dead.

"We are in contact with Jeju Air regarding Flight 2216 and stand ready to support them," Boeing said in a statement posted to its X account.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones, and our thoughts remain with the passengers and crew," the company added.

The US aerospace company has seen a turbulent time in the past few years, with a series of embarrassing safety blunders. Boeing, earlier this year, pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States for its role in two fatal 737 Max crashes. However, the Boeing 737-800 has been described reliable workhorse by experts, with the aircraft having an extremely strong safety record.

South Korea's aviation industry has a solid safety record and the crash was the first fatal accident for Jeju Air. The crash is being dubbed as the worst civil aviation disaster in South Korea.

What We Know Of The Crash So Far

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft was reportedly warned of a bird strike by the control tower during its first attempt at landing shortly after 9:00 am (midnight GMT). However, minutes later, the pilot issued a "mayday" warning, and it tried to land again, with a video showing it attempting a "belly landing" without its landing gear activated.

Dramatic video showed the plane skidding along the runway with smoke trailing out before it hit a wall at the end and burst into flames.

Investigations have been launched, but according to a report by AFP, officials suspect the accident could have been caused by a bird strike and adverse weather conditions.

Questions were also raised if the accident happened due to the runway being too short, as the video showed the plane coming off the tarmac and hitting a wall. But, an official told AFP that it was likely not a factor. "The runway is 2,800 metres long, and similar-sized aircraft have been operating on it without issues," they said.

There were a total of 175 passengers and six crew members onboard. Rescue workers plucked out two survivors -- both flight attendants -- from the wreckage. As of mid-afternoon, 124 people have been confirmed dead.

Officials said there was "little chance of survival," for others, adding that the plane was "almost completely destroyed," during the crash.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation is underway with hundreds of firefighters and other emergency responders -- including military -- deployed to the area.

The accident occurred with South Korea in the throes of a political crisis, with its third president in a month. Acting President Choi Sang-mok, on his third day in office, convened an emergency meeting with cabinet members to discuss the rescue operation and response and visited the crash scene. He also designated the site a special disaster zone.