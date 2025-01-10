Advertisement

Stampede At Landmark Mosque In Damascus Kills 3: Governor

The crush "during a civilian event at the mosque... resulted in the death of three people", Governor Maher Marwan told state news agency SANA.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani had visited the mosque in the morning. (File)
Damascus:

A stampede at the landmark Umayyad Mosque in Syria's capital on Friday killed three people, the governor of Damascus said.

The White Helmets rescue group said the crush in the afternoon killed three women, adding that five children suffered fractures.

They added that they managed to rescue a girl from the crowd.

The Al-Watan newspaper said it happened during the distribution of free meals by a social media personality.

A YouTuber called Chef Abu Omar, who has a restaurant in Istanbul, had earlier posted a video of preparations for the distribution of free meals at the Ummayyad Mosque.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani had visited the mosque in the morning.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

