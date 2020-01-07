Over 30 Dead In Stampede At Funeral Of Iran General Killed By US: Report

Qassem Soleimani was killed in an US strike last week.

A stampede at the funeral for a top Iranian general killed more than 30 people and injured dozens more on Tuesday in the southeastern city of Kerman, state television reported.

"Unfortunately, due to extraordinary overcrowding, more than 30 people have lost their lives and dozens of others have been injured," the report said.

"A number of citizens who were taking part in the funeral procession were injured and a number lost their lives," the head of the country's emergency services, Pirhossein Koolivand, told the channel.

AFP correspondents in Kerman said the streets of the southeastern city were packed with mourners for the funeral of Republican Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in his hometown.

Soleimani, the hugely popular head of the Guards' Quds Force, was assassinated on Friday in a US drone strike near Baghdad international airport, in an operation that shocked the Islamic republic.

Tuesday's funeral comes after days of processions through the streets of Ahvaz in southwestern Ian, the capital Tehran, the holy city of Qom and far northwestern city of Mashhad.