Stadiums Become Shelters: Satellite Pics Show Turkey Earthquake Damage

The earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on February 6

Over 16,000 people were killed across Turkey and Syria in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck on Monday. Extreme cold have made things difficult for rescuers racing against time to save the people still trapped under the rubble.

The massive damage caused by the earthquake is evidently visible in the satellite images released by Maxar Technologies.

Hundreds of emergency relief shelters have been set up in areas which used to have high rise buildings, the images show. .

Satellite images of Kahramanmaras, Turkey

Satellite images of Antakya, Turkey

Satellite images of Antakya, Turkey

Satellite images of Antakya, Turkey

Satellite images of Antakya, Turkey

Survivors have been left to scramble for food and shelter -- and in some cases watch helplessly as their relatives called for rescue, and eventually went silent under the debris.

The quake hit Turkey and Syria on February 6. Aid from several countries have reached the region to help the affected areas.