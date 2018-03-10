Sri Lanka's President To Attend International Solar Alliance Summit In India

Mr Sirisena will be in India to attend the first conference of the founding members of the International Solar Alliance in New Delhi. He will also visit Japan.
The President had proclaimed a state of emergency to quell the riots and Kandy was under curfew for five days. The government also blocked social media in another desperate attempt to curb rumours and violence.
Sinhala mobs went on a rampage after a Sinhalese man died in a traffic accident. The incident was reportedly used to fan communal passions.
Mr Sirisena's government has come under fire for its inability to take timely action to curb the tensions.
Tensions between Muslim groups and the majority Sinhalese Buddhist community in the country have escalated since the end of the civil war in May 2009.