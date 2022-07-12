Lanka Ex Minister Basil Rajapaksa Tried To Flee, Flyers Objected: Sources

Basil Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's former finance minister, was trying to fly to Dubai but had to stay back after people at the airport identified him and immigration officers refused to clear his journey, sources have said.

Mr Rajapaksa, brother of Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was trying to leave the country through the VIP terminal at Colombo international airport when people recognised him and objected to him leaving the country, a source said.

He had to eventually leave the airport after the immigration officers did not clear him, the sources added.

Indian government sources have, meanwhile, denied reports that Basil Rajapaksa is being sheltered here.

The sources have also denied that President Rajapaksa, who is likely to resign tomorrow in the face of the massive economic crisis in the island nation, escaped to India. The sources indicated that none of Sri Lanka's top leaders could fly out.

Sri Lanka is in the throes of a massive economic crisis over the past few months, and the protests reached a climax this weekend when protesters barged into the President's official residence.

Following intelligence inputs, the President had been moved out of his residence.