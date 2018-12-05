Sri Lankan Crisis Will Be Solved In A Week, Says President Maithripala Sirisena

Maithripala Sirisena added that crucial decisions would be taken in the coming days

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said on Wednesday that the political crisis in the island country will be resolved in seven days.

The assurance came after the new government appointed by the President has been temporarily suspended by a Sri Lankan court.

A Court of Appeal on Monday issued an interim order to prevent former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa and his party members from acting as Prime Minister and the government till the case is heard on December 12.

"The current political crisis will be resolved in one week. It will be completely resolved. This is an effort I will make for the public, for you, for our motherland. I extend the hand of peace to all politicians and political parties," Mr Sirisena said in a statement.

Sri Lanka has been embroiled in a political turmoil since Sirisena surprisingly sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe late in October and appointed former President Mahinda Rajapaksa in his place.

Mr Sirisena added that crucial decisions would be taken in the coming days for the benefit of all Sri Lankans. The President also defended himself by saying that he was not to blame for the current political impasse.

"This political situation was created by Ranil Wickremesinghe, by his actions, and by his policies but we will work to resolve it. We will save this country," the President said.