Sri Lanka President To Reconvene Parliament On November 5, Says New PM

Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena had earlier prorogued the parliament till November 16 but political parties and foreign powers urged an earlier session to resolve the crisis.

World | | Updated: November 01, 2018 11:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sri Lanka President To Reconvene Parliament On November 5, Says New PM

Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena named Mahinda Rajapaksa as prime minister on Friday. (File)

Colombo: 

Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena will reconvene parliament on Nov. 5, newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Thursday, as international pressure builds to resolve a political crisis.

Sirisena named the pro-China Rajapaksa as prime minister on Friday after abruptly dismissing the government of Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Wickremesinghe has said his removal is unconstitutional and has demanded he be allowed to prove his parliamentary majority.

"President has decided to reconvene the parliament on 5th," Rajapaksa said addressing a meeting at the prime minister's office.

Sirisena had earlier prorogued the parliament till Nov. 16 but political parties and foreign powers urged an earlier session to resolve the crisis.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sri Lanka ParliamentSri Lanka Political CrisisRanil Wickremesinghe

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveUpendra KushwahaChandrababu NaiduEase Of Doing BusinessTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsAir Quality in Delhi Air PurifiersFastrackAmway

................................ Advertisement ................................