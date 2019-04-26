Sri Lanka Police Chief Resigns Over Easter Sunday Attacks: President

The resignation comes after the country's top defence ministry official, defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando resigned on Thursday.

World | | Updated: April 26, 2019 11:45 IST
Colombo: 

Sri Lanka's top police official, Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, has resigned over failures that led to the deadly Easter bomb attacks, the country's president said Friday.

"The IGP has resigned. He has sent his resignation to the acting defence secretary. I'll nominate a new IGP soon," President Maithripala Sirisena told reporters. 

Sirisena's nominee has to be confirmed by a constitutional council.

The resignation comes after the country's top defence ministry official, defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando resigned on Thursday.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


