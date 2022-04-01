Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: Protests Near Sri Lanka President's Home Turn Violent

Sri Lanka's capital Colombo was placed under indefinite curfew in the wake of the violence.

Hundreds of people protesting near the home of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa turned violent on Thursday, with at least one man critically wounded. The residents slammed the government's handling of the country's crippling economic crisis.

Security forces fired into the crowd and used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the demonstrators, who were demanding President Rajapaksa's resignation.

Protesters set fire to an army bus parked across the lane leading to Rajapaksa's home in Colombo's Mirihana residential quarter, as well as a police vehicle.

President Rajapaksa was not at home during the melee, news agency AFP reported.

The South Asian nation of 22 million people is in the grips of its worst downturn since independence, sparked by an acute lack of foreign currency to pay for even the most essential imports.

Apr 01, 2022 07:13 (IST) Sri Lanka Economic Crisis LIVE Updates: Sri Lanka Out Of Diesel

Diesel was no longer on sale across Sri Lanka on Thursday, crippling transport as the crisis-hit country's 22 million people endure record-long power blackouts. Petrol was on sale but in short supply, forcing motorists to abandon their cars in long queues.