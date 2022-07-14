Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: UK, Singapore Ask Citizens To Avoid Travel To Sri Lanka

Protesters in Sri Lanka defied a state of emergency to storm the PM's office.

The United Kingdom, Singapore and Bahrain have asked its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Sri Lanka as an economic collapse in the country have led to massive protests. The island nation is experiencing a severe economic crisis which has led to shortages of basic necessities including medicines, cooking gas, fuel and food.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday, is expected to fly to Singapore today.

Protesters in Sri Lanka defied tear gas, water cannon and a state of emergency to storm the Prime Minister's office on Wednesday after the country's embattled president fled overseas, with the crowd demanding both men step down in the face of an economic crisis. Meanwhile, a curfew imposed to restore some order was lifted this morning.

Here are the updates on Sri Lanka Crisis:

