Lanka President Who Fled To Maldives May Fly To Singapore Today: 10 Facts

Fearing backlash from civilians, President Rajapaksa has requested the Maldives government to arrange a private jet to fly him to Singapore, government sources in Maldives have said. Mr Rajapaksa had fled to Maldives late last evening, without handing his resignation.

Yesterday, the Lankan political leaders held an all-party meeting, where it was decided to let the parliament Speaker take over as the acting President. The office of Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has been asked to step down, said the ruling party and the opposition must form an all-party government.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has also informed Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a Prime Minister who is acceptable to both the government and the Opposition.

A curfew, imposed by Ranil Wickremsinghe over intensifying protests against the government in the state, has been lifted.

Tear gas shells were fired as thousands of people mobbed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, took over his residence and pushed against the gates of the Lankan parliament.

Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will send his resignation late on Wednesday as promised. He also said that Prime Minister Wickremesinghe has been appointed as the acting President of the country.

Sri Lanka's state-run TV network, Rupavahini Corporation, briefly suspended its telecast after protesters entered the TV station. The channel resumed the broadcast later.

Defence officials of the island nation have told NDTV that Mr Rajapaksa requested a plane last night and insisted they were "obligated" to provide him with one. As President, Mr Rajapaksa continues to be the supreme commander of the defence forces.

On their arrival in the Maldives, President Rajapaksa, his wife and bodyguards were driven to an undisclosed location under police escort, an airport official in Male said. Reports claim the President's younger brother and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa has also left the country.