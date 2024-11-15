Meet Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Sri Lanka's New President

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's leftist coalition, the National People's Power (NPP), secured a decisive victory in snap legislative elections, with voters rejecting establishment parties widely criticised for sparking an economic crisis. The election results, released Friday, showed overwhelming support for Mr Dissanayake's anti-corruption platform and promise to recover assets lost due to corruption.

The self-avowed Marxist called for swift parliamentary polls to consolidate backing for his reform agenda. Friday results showed his decision paid off, with the NPP capturing at least 123 seats in the 225-member parliament, with projections suggesting further gains. Early tallies showed the NPP with 62 per cent of the vote, far ahead of opposition leader Sajith Premadasa's party, which trailed with just 18 per cent.



Here are some facts about Anura Kumara Dissanayake: