Sri Lanka: 5 Basic Facts About Country Hit By Crisis

The island nation lies in the Indian Ocean off southern India. It is separated from the Indian subcontinent by the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Strait. Sri Lanka won independence from the British in 1948. Three ethnic groups - Sinhalese, Tamil and Muslim - constitute 99 per cent of its 22 million population.

The Rajapaksa family has dominated Sri Lanka's politics for decades. The current President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, oversaw a ruthless crushing of Tamil Tiger guerrillas to end a long-running civil war. His brother Mahinda has served in various capacities - as President, Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Leader of the Opposition.

The President is the head of state, government and the military in Sri Lanka but does share a lot of executive responsibilities with the Prime Minister, who heads the ruling party in Parliament, according to the BBC.

The largest city in Sri Lanka is its capital Colombo. Sinhala, Tamil and English are the major languages spoken here. The major exports are clothing and textiles, tea, gems, rubber, coconuts, while tourism brings in a lot of money.