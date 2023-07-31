Sports Radio Host In US Fired After Calling Female Reporter 'Barbie' On Air

Mr Geronimo also referred to Ms McBride as "that chick."

Sports radio host Michael Sorce, who goes by the name Don Geronimo on air was fired by WBIG-FM on Sunday after he made sexist remarks toward a female reporter who was covering Washington Commanders, New York Post reported.

According to the media outlet, Mr Geronimo made the comment toward WUSA9 Washington D.C. reporter Sharla McBride. While speaking with his co-host Crash Young, Mr Geronimo made several offensive comments about Ms McBride. Mr Sorce called her "Barbie" and "a cheerleader" on air while she was on assignment.

"Hey look, Barbie's here. Hi, Barbie girl," he shouted toward Ms McBride while on air on Thursday. "I'm guessing she's a cheerleader."

He later referred to Ms McBride as "that chick."

"After an internal review, Don Geronimo is no longer an employee of WBIG," Aaron Hyland, iHeartMedia's D.C. regional president, said in a statement to The Washington Post on Saturday night. "We take matters of this nature very seriously and this behaviour does not align with our core values."

A Commander's spokesperson added, "We were confident that iHeart would address this swiftly and are pleased that they did."

The Commanders barred Mr Geronimo and Mr Young from training camp while investigating the incident and prohibited the station from airing.

In a statement with ESPN, Ms McBride said, "When I heard the comments made about me on the radio show, I felt incredibly insulted and embarrassed."

Adding, "In my 17 years as a professional journalist, I have never been disrespected in such a blatant manner while trying to do my job. Their words were sexist and misogynistic. No woman should experience this in the workplace, and I appreciate the Commander's swift response in handling this matter."

The sports host also addressed the situation on social media on Sunday. He wrote, "At this time I will not be providing comment on the events of the last few days. I am consulting with my advisors as to my options moving forward, including an accurate reflection of the situation."

Mr Geronimo has been a notable figure in local radio for decades. He is known for his sports broadcasts including "guy talk" radio as half of "The Don and Mike Show".