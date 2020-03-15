Spain Reports 2,000 New Coronavirus Cases, Over 100 Deaths In 24 Hours

The latest spike in Spain makes it Europe's second-most affected country after Italy (Representational)

Spain on Sunday reported some 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than a hundred deaths over the last 24 hours, the latest spike in Europe's second-most affected country after Italy.

The new figures raise Spain's number of COVID-19 infections to 7,753 -- and its death toll to 288 -- after the government imposed a near-total nationwide lockdown, banning people from leaving home except to go to work, get medical care or buy food.

