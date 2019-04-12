Elon Musk Calls Jeff Bezos Copycat Over Amazon's Internet Satellite Plan

Elon Musk's SpaceX among several companies look to use satellites to deliver internet.

Days after Amazon, owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, confirmed that it is working on a project to launch a network of satellites for high-speed internet services, the news of the launch got competitor Elon Musk's notice.

Responding to a news report on Amazon's satellite launch on Twitter, Mr Musk tagged Jeff Bezos calling him a copycat using a cat emoticon for portion of his tweet.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is among several other companies that look to use satellites to deliver internet to remote areas.

SpaceX had launched two test satellites last year that aimed to put over 4000 satellites into orbit. According to Amazon, their "Project Kuiper" plans to put some 3236 satellites in low orbit that would provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the world.

Today's Falcon launch carries 2 SpaceX test satellites for global broadband. If successful, Starlink constellation will serve least served. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2018

Mr Musk's comment comes after Amazon hired a SpaceX executive, Rajeev Badyal, fired by the SpaceX CEO. Mr Badyal was later in-charge of running the satellite project for Amazon.

According to news agency AFP, several companies have been attempting to use space-based internet systems since the 1990s including one backed by Microsoft's Bill Gates and Saudi royal family investors.

