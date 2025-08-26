SpaceX Postpones Starship Launch Due To Bad Weather

Starship rocket sits atop a super heavy booster at the launch pad before its scheduled tenth test flight.
- SpaceX postponed the latest Starship test launch due to bad weather
- The announcement was made during a live webcast by SpaceX
- The prototype rocket involved is the massive Starship model
Elon Musk's SpaceX postponed the latest test launch of its massive prototype Starship rocket on Monday because of bad weather, the company said on a live webcast.
"Sad news, (we're) not going to launch today, weather got in our way," said SpaceX's Dan Huot.
