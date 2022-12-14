South Sudan Violence Has Killed 166 Civilians, Displaced Over 20,000: UN

Violence in South Sudan's Upper Nile state has killed 166 civilians. (Representational)

Violence in South Sudan's Upper Nile state has killed 166 civilians and displaced more than 20,000 since August amid an escalation in clashes between armed groups, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Wednesday.

Violence is rife in parts of South Sudan where clashes triggered by domestic disputes over grazing areas, water, cultivation grounds and other resources often turn deadly.

The UN refugee agency said last week the conflict was a continuation of fighting that started in August in a village in Upper Nile, and has since spread to other parts of the state and areas of Jonglei and Unity states.

"These killings, along with reports of gender-based violence, abductions, destruction of property and looting, are severe human rights violations and abuses and must stop," UN human rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

The latest bloodshed risks spreading beyond the region, Mr Turk said, unless local authorities and community leaders act quickly to de-escalate tension between the armed groups.

"It is important that the government of South Sudan conducts a prompt, thorough and impartial investigation into the violence and brings all those responsible to account in accordance with international law," he said.

Religious leaders in the region have warned the clashes between rival groups of youths have spread into a camp housing people displaced by the violence, expressing concerns it was getting out of hand.

The UNHCR has previously said at least 3,000 people have fled to neighbouring Sudan.

